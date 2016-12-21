Larry Colburn: The last 'hero' of My Lai

Larry Colburn: The last 'hero' of My Lai

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Stars and Stripes

On March 16, 1968, a group of U.S. infantrymen let loose a four-hour rampage of torture, rape and murder, turning 504 or more terrified Vietnamese women, children, babies and old men into corpses. Spc. 4 Larry Colburn was there.

