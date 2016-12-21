Larry Colburn: The last 'hero' of My Lai
On March 16, 1968, a group of U.S. infantrymen let loose a four-hour rampage of torture, rape and murder, turning 504 or more terrified Vietnamese women, children, babies and old men into corpses. Spc. 4 Larry Colburn was there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
|Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16)
|May '16
|Cat74
|2
|Vietnamese-American man gets suspended sentence... (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC