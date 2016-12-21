Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin Shares Wheat Quality Data in South Asian Seminars
Wheat buyers, millers and processors in South Asia have a better understanding of the quality of this year's hard red winter wheat crop, thanks to U.S. Wheat Associates' annual Crop Quality Seminars. Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin presented U.S. hard red winter wheat quality information at the seminars that were held from November 9-22, in Manila, Philippines; Cebu, Philippines; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok, Thailand; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milling Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
|Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16)
|May '16
|Cat74
|2
|Vietnamese-American man gets suspended sentence... (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC