Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin Shares...

Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin Shares Wheat Quality Data in South Asian Seminars

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Milling Journal

Wheat buyers, millers and processors in South Asia have a better understanding of the quality of this year's hard red winter wheat crop, thanks to U.S. Wheat Associates' annual Crop Quality Seminars. Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin presented U.S. hard red winter wheat quality information at the seminars that were held from November 9-22, in Manila, Philippines; Cebu, Philippines; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok, Thailand; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milling Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
News Vietnamese-American man gets suspended sentence... (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,873 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,054

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC