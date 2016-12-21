Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin Shares Wheat Quality Data in South Asian Seminars

Wheat buyers, millers and processors in South Asia have a better understanding of the quality of this year's hard red winter wheat crop, thanks to U.S. Wheat Associates' annual Crop Quality Seminars. Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin presented U.S. hard red winter wheat quality information at the seminars that were held from November 9-22, in Manila, Philippines; Cebu, Philippines; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok, Thailand; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

