Hilton, BRG Group Partner on Dual-Branded Hotel in Vietnam

Hilton has signed a management agreement with Victory Hotel Joint Stock Company for a 610-room dual-branded hotel. Owned by BRG Group, and to be managed by Hilton, the dual-branded property will have Hilton Hanoi West Lake, with 240 rooms and suites, as well as 50 serviced residences, and DoubleTree by Hilton Hanoi West Lake, with 320 rooms and suites.

