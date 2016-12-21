HCM City to strengthen start-up ecosy...

HCM City to strengthen start-up ecosystem with new programme

Friday Dec 30

THE HO CHI MINH CITY Department of Science and Technology this week launched a programme to support the start-up ecosystem and innovation in 2016-20. SpeedUp aims to connect entrepreneurs, schools, investors, incubators, consulting organisations and service providers to develop the city's start-up ecosystem.

Chicago, IL

