Fred's Pharmacy to acquire 856 Rite Aid Stores

Wednesday Read more: The Echo

Putting to rest months of speculation, the acquisition by Walgreens Boots Alliance of Rite Aid has reached the finish line, with Memphis, Tenn. -based Fred's Pharmacy set to purchase all of the 865 stores in the eastern and western United States for $950 million in cash.

Chicago, IL

