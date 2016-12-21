Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi ...

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, Vietnam Reopens

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Hotel Business

Property upgrades include eight new family villas; a new beach bar, and enhanced beach and watersports programming, plus a new kids club, a new name and concept for the spa, The Heart of the Earth Spa; and a new Vietnamese cooking school, The Nam Hai Cooking Academy. Anthony Gill, the resort's general manager, said additional improvements will be unveiled in the upcoming year; however, he didn't provide any further details.

