Ebara donates pumps to industrial university of Ho Chi Minh city

Tokyo [Japan], Dec. 29 : The Ebara Corporation has donated pumps to Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City on December 17 as part of its international cooperation activities through technical guidance. [NK World] IUH has a department to study the engineering aspects of turbo machinery such as pumps and chillers, with about 150 students currently studying there.

