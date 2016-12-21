Death toll in central Vietnam landsli...

Death toll in central Vietnam landslide rises to 4

Rescuers have found two bodies of the missing persons in a deadly landslide in Vietnam's central Khanh Hoa province early Tuesday morning, bringing the death toll to four. Local Phap Luat online newspaper reported Wednesday that the latest victims are a mother and a son who were killed in their totally-buried house.

