At least 4 people killed by landslide in Vietnamese Nha Trang resort town
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least four people died and ten others were injured after a landslide occurred in Vietnam's resort town of Nha Trang on Tuesday, Sputnik reported. An elderly woman, a 43-year-old woman, a four-year-old boy and a 17-month-old child are among the victims, the VnExpress International news website reported.
