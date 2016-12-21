AEC Feed

AEC Feed

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Nation

Da Nang port on Thursday hit the 7-million-tonne mark and handled 300,000 containers for the year after the docking of the cargo ship "Willi", which operates under the flag of the Marshall Islands. Nguyen Huu Sia, general director of the Da Nang Port Joint-Stock Company, said this was an important event marking the port's development efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
News Vietnamese-American man gets suspended sentence... (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,210

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC