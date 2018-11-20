Venezuela holds onto prized US refine...

Venezuela holds onto prized US refineries amid legal battleVenezuela...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuela will hold onto its U.S.-based Citgo refineries, settling a long-standing dispute that threw ownership of the crisis-wracked country's prized assets into peril as its massive debt mounts. Venezuela on Friday began paying off $1.4 billion that an arbitration panel said was owed to the Canadian mining firm Crystallex, following a disputed takeover of the company nearly a decade ago by the late-President Hugo Chavez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii records 270 earthquakes in one day (May '18) May '18 yo momuh 2
News Venezuela has freed U.S. missionary Josh Holt, ... (May '18) May '18 Lawrence Wolf 6
News The Latest: Venezuela says jailed Utah man head... (May '18) May '18 gnnn 1
News US senator meets with Venezuelan president, jai... (Apr '18) May '18 judy 11
News Rubio fills void at Americas summit left by abs... (Apr '18) Apr '18 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News An HIV Positive Gay Asylum Seeker Staged a Seve... (Dec '17) Dec '17 Wondering 2
News Hugo Chavez honored (Feb '14) Sep '17 C Kersey 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

The Topix Network

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,025 • Total comments across all topics: 294,475,528

Copyright © 2018 Topix LLC