Venezuela holds onto prized US refineries amid legal battleVenezuela...
CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuela will hold onto its U.S.-based Citgo refineries, settling a long-standing dispute that threw ownership of the crisis-wracked country's prized assets into peril as its massive debt mounts. Venezuela on Friday began paying off $1.4 billion that an arbitration panel said was owed to the Canadian mining firm Crystallex, following a disputed takeover of the company nearly a decade ago by the late-President Hugo Chavez.
