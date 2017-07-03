Weighing Foreign Intervention in Venezuela
On a recent Monday, while 34 nations from across the Americas met to discuss the future of Venezuela's humanitarian crisis, National Guardsmen in Caracas fired handguns at protesters. By the day's end, the Organization of American States failed for the second time in less than three weeks to approve a resolution on the mounting crises there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven...
|Sat
|truthmongerdotinfo
|1
|Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin...
|Jun 29
|1 2 watch
|1
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC