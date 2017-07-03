Venezuela's Poor Rebel, Roiling Madur...

Venezuela's Poor Rebel, Roiling Maduro's Socialist Strongholds

13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

For most of Venezuela's two-decade socialist experiment, the city's wealthier, whiter east has been the hotbed of anti-government sentiment. Now, noisy protests are erupting in poorer-but-calmer western neighborhoods that were strongholds for embattled President Nicolas Maduro as crime explodes and medicine and food are scarce and expensive.

