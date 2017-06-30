Venezuelana front mana fights back against allegations of corruption and crime
For years, Samark LA3pez Bello has remained silent even as he says he's seen himself turned into a grotesque "caricature" of corruption, cronyism and crime in his native Venezuela. As one of the government's top contractors who claims to have handled billions of dollars in imports, LA3pez has been painted in the press as an " enchufado" - one of the politically well-connected who have gotten rich amid a crushing economic crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven...
|Jul 1
|truthmongerdotinfo
|1
|Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin...
|Jun 29
|1 2 watch
|1
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC