Venezuelan MPs beaten, besieged in attack on National Assembly

Caracas: Pipe-wielding government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress on Wednesday, witnesses said, attacking MPs and journalists in the latest flare-up of violence during a political crisis. Hours afterwards by late afternoon, a crowd of roughly 100 people was still besieging the building, trapping people inside, witnesses said.

