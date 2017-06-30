Venezuelan coup suspect releases new video

Movie star revolutionary who attacked court with grenades dropped from a helicopter urges Venezuelans to 'stand firm in the streets' against socialist government in new video A movie star revolutionary who attacked a Venezuelan courthouse with grenades from a helicopter in a suspected coup attempt has appeared in a new video. In the clip, Oscar Perez urged Venezuelans to 'stand firm in the streets' in their protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.