Venezuelan coup suspect releases new video
Movie star revolutionary who attacked court with grenades dropped from a helicopter urges Venezuelans to 'stand firm in the streets' against socialist government in new video A movie star revolutionary who attacked a Venezuelan courthouse with grenades from a helicopter in a suspected coup attempt has appeared in a new video. In the clip, Oscar Perez urged Venezuelans to 'stand firm in the streets' in their protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
