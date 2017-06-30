Venezuelan coup suspect releases new ...

Venezuelan coup suspect releases new video

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Movie star revolutionary who attacked court with grenades dropped from a helicopter urges Venezuelans to 'stand firm in the streets' against socialist government in new video A movie star revolutionary who attacked a Venezuelan courthouse with grenades from a helicopter in a suspected coup attempt has appeared in a new video. In the clip, Oscar Perez urged Venezuelans to 'stand firm in the streets' in their protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven... Jul 1 truthmongerdotinfo 1
News Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin... Jun 29 1 2 watch 1
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,946 • Total comments across all topics: 282,246,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC