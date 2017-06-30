Venezuela: Soldier killed, three more burned alive

In Aragua, National Guard Sergeant Ronny Alberto Parra Araujo died on June 27 of wounds sustained during what the Public Prosecution described as an "irregular situation" the day before. Journalist Ramon Camacho has reported that Parra was shot while attempting to prevent looting at the Walio Supermarket in Maracay on the evening on June 26. The Araguan capital was the scene of widespread unrest following the opposition's call to block roads nationwide earlier that day.

