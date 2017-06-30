Venezuela not on agenda for regional leaders summit a " Caricom SG
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada - Caribbean Community leaders will rely on "some basic principles" when it comes to the issue of the unfolding political situation in Venezuela, but the matter is "not on the agenda" for their annual summit that begins here on Tuesday, CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque has said. "The agenda for the Heads of Government meeting will be adopted on Wednesday morning and I guess we will see what emerges out of that agenda.
