Venezuela not on agenda for regional ...

Venezuela not on agenda for regional leaders summit a " Caricom SG

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada - Caribbean Community leaders will rely on "some basic principles" when it comes to the issue of the unfolding political situation in Venezuela, but the matter is "not on the agenda" for their annual summit that begins here on Tuesday, CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque has said. "The agenda for the Heads of Government meeting will be adopted on Wednesday morning and I guess we will see what emerges out of that agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven... Sat truthmongerdotinfo 1
News Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin... Jun 29 1 2 watch 1
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,089 • Total comments across all topics: 282,232,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC