Venezuela names loyalist sanctioned by US to key legal post
Supreme Court Justices Calixto Ortega, from left, Arcadio Delgado and Juan Jose Mendoza, take an oath led by newly named deputy chief prosecutor Katherine Harrington, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Venezuela's supreme court has pushed aside the opposition-controlled congress with its own appointment of Harrington, a government loyalist who was sanctioned by the U.S. for her role pursuing President Nicolas Maduro's opponents.
|The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven...
|Jul 1
|truthmongerdotinfo
|1
|Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin...
|Jun 29
|1 2 watch
|1
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
