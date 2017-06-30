Venezuela high court, top prosecutor in political showdown
" A conflict between President Nicolas Maduro's government and his increasingly defiant chief prosecutor was coming to a head Tuesday as Luis Ortega Diaz announced she was boycotting a Supreme Court hearing on whether to lift her immunity from being tried for unspecified irregularities. Ortega Diaz argued the outcome of Tuesday's hearing was a foregone conclusion decided by the government that violates her legal right to defense and due process.
