Venezuela government backers beat opposition lawmakers in congress

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro storm the National Assembly building in Caracas as opposition deputies hold a special session on Independence Day. CARACAS: Venezuelan pro-government activists wielding sticks and pipes stormed onto the grounds of the opposition-held National Assembly on Wednesday and beat lawmakers, leaving at least five hurt including three with blood streaming from their heads.

