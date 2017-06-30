Venezuela confirms 4 more deaths in anti-government protests
Medics help a child that was overcome by tear gas during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Demonstrators are taking the the streets after three months of continued protests that has seen the country's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega barred from leaving the country and her bank accounts frozen, by the Supreme Court following her mounting criticisms of President Nicolas Maduro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven...
|12 hr
|truthmongerdotinfo
|1
|Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin...
|Jun 29
|1 2 watch
|1
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC