Two more youths killed during protest...

Two more youths killed during protests in northwest Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Two young men have lost their lives within several hours in anti-government protests that have gripped the northwestern Venezuelan state of Lara, an opposition lawmaker said Friday, Sputnik reported. "Ruben Morillo received a gunshot wound to the chest which ended his lifea A young man was brought to the central hospital [in Barquisimeto] with no signs of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven... 2 hr truthmongerdotinfo 1
News Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin... Jun 29 1 2 watch 1
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,717 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC