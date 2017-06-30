Summer looms with GOP stuck on health...

Summer looms with GOP stuck on health care, budget, taxes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Republican leadership in the Senate decided this week to delay a vote on their long-awaited heal... . House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., pauses during a news conference as the Republican-led House pushes ahead on legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven... 7 hr truthmongerdotinfo 1
News Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin... Jun 29 1 2 watch 1
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,545 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC