Summer looms with GOP stuck on health care, budget, taxes
The Republican leadership in the Senate decided this week to delay a vote on their long-awaited heal... . House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., pauses during a news conference as the Republican-led House pushes ahead on legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven...
|7 hr
|truthmongerdotinfo
|1
|Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin...
|Jun 29
|1 2 watch
|1
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC