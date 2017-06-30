Self-made Venezuelans in Spain help countrymen, women
Now the head of the Arepa Ole chain of restaurants serving stuffed corn tortillas typical of his country, he is one of several Venezuelan entrepreneurs giving work to fellow countrymen and women who are increasingly coming to Spain to flee the crisis back home. "It's about giving them a hand, support, for them to arrive and somehow or other have a job, which probably isn't what they did over there, but they get stability," says Rodriguez, whose 25 employees are all Venezuelan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven...
|Jul 1
|truthmongerdotinfo
|1
|Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin...
|Jun 29
|1 2 watch
|1
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC