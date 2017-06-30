Self-made Venezuelans in Spain help countrymen, women

Now the head of the Arepa Ole chain of restaurants serving stuffed corn tortillas typical of his country, he is one of several Venezuelan entrepreneurs giving work to fellow countrymen and women who are increasingly coming to Spain to flee the crisis back home. "It's about giving them a hand, support, for them to arrive and somehow or other have a job, which probably isn't what they did over there, but they get stability," says Rodriguez, whose 25 employees are all Venezuelan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.