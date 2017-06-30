Regional leaders open annual summit i...

Regional leaders open annual summit in Grenada

7 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada - Caribbean Community leaders began their 38th annual summit here on Tuesday night underscoring the importance of closer collaboration in a changing global environment and also emphasised the need for a unified position on the political situation in Venezuela. Host Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, who will chair the three-day summit, told the opening ceremony that the 15-member regional grouping needed to find the resolve to commit to a unified position on the current political challenge in neighbouring Venezuela, where opposition forces are seeking to remove the government of President Nicolas Maduro by staging daily street demonstrations that have so far resulted in the death of more than 50 people.

Chicago, IL

