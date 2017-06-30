Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuel...

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress: witnesses

Read more: Reuters

Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly on Wednesday, injuring several lawmakers and journalists, witnesses said. The fracas came after an assembly session to mark Independence Day at the building in downtown Caracas.

