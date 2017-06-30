Leftists Riot In Hamburg and Caracas

Representatives of the G20 countries are meeting in Hamburg, so the traveling circus of anti-capitalist rioters naturally showed up. As best one can tell, it is more or less the same people who turn out for all of these anti-capitalism demonstrations around the world.

Chicago, IL

