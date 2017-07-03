Lawmakers Call For Trump To Help Amer...

Lawmakers Call For Trump To Help American Locked Up In Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Amid the downward spiraling chaos in Venezuela, members of Congress reiterated their call for the release and return of a Utah man locked up in a Caracas prison after one year. Republican Utah Rep. Mia Love sent a letter to President Donald Trump Friday asking him to "vigorously pursue" the "safe, unconditional, and swift release" of Joshua Holt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven... Sat truthmongerdotinfo 1
News Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin... Jun 29 1 2 watch 1
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,489 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC