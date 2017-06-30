Hot, sunny day draws throngs of July ...

Hot, sunny day draws throngs of July 4 beachgoers

DAYTONA BEACH - No storm clouds, a low tide and 90-degree temperatures all contributed to a crowded beach during what is typically one of the busiest days of the year - a day that attracts vacationers from far and wide. Visitors from Venezuela, Germany and Brooklyn, N.Y., set up tents, towels and beach chairs Tuesday near the Daytona Beach Boardwalk and Pier.

Chicago, IL

