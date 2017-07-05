Gov. Scott: We Must Not Do Any Busine...

Gov. Scott: We Must Not Do Any Business with the Maduro Regime

Governor Scott today announced he will introduce an agenda item to bring before the Trustees of the State Board of Administration in August that would prohibit the State of Florida from doing business with any organization that supports the Maduro regime. More details of the Governor's proposal will be made available prior to the August 16, 2017 Cabinet Meeting.

