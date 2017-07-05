Gov. Scott: We Must Not Do Any Business with the Maduro Regime
Governor Scott today announced he will introduce an agenda item to bring before the Trustees of the State Board of Administration in August that would prohibit the State of Florida from doing business with any organization that supports the Maduro regime. More details of the Governor's proposal will be made available prior to the August 16, 2017 Cabinet Meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The world cannot stand by and do nothing as Ven...
|Jul 1
|truthmongerdotinfo
|1
|Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin...
|Jun 29
|1 2 watch
|1
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC