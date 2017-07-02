For struggling Venezuelans, relief li...

For struggling Venezuelans, relief lies just across the bridge in Colombia

Read more: GantDaily.com

A short bridge that connects Venezuela and Colombia offers a vital lifeline for thousands of people who cross between the two countries every day. The Puente Internacional Simon Bolivar has become a relief route for Venezuelans facing a humanitarian crisis on their side of the border.

Chicago, IL

