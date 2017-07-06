Exclusive: at Least 123 Venezuelan So...

Exclusive: at Least 123 Venezuelan Soldiers Detained Since Protests - Documents

At least 123 members of Venezuela's armed forces have been detained since anti-government unrest began in April on charges ranging from treason and rebellion to theft and desertion, according to military documents seen by Reuters. The list of detainees, which includes officers as well as servicemen from the lower ranks of the army, navy, air force and National Guard, provided the clearest picture to date of dissatisfaction and dissent within Venezuela's roughly 150,000-strong military.

