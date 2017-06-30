5 faces of crisis in three months of Venezuela unrest
Venezuela's political and economic crisis has thrown people's everyday lives into chaos and left 82 of them dead. Killings, looting, traffic jams and clouds of tear gas fired by riots cops at anti-government protesters are making ordinary people's lives a nightmare.
