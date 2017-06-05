Young man died after burned, stabbed in Venezuela protest
The Venezuelan Minister of Communications, Ernesto Villegas, confirmed on Sunday the death of Orlando Figuera, 21, who was stabbed and burned during protests on May 20. "Young Orlando Figuera has just died of a cardiopulmonary arrest, he was stabbed and burned alive by those sick with hate in Altamira on May 20," Villegas wrote on Twitter. The young man had been treated in the Domingo Luciani hospital since the day of the attack, which took place in Altamira, in eastern Caracas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC