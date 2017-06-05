Young man died after burned, stabbed in Venezuela protest

The Venezuelan Minister of Communications, Ernesto Villegas, confirmed on Sunday the death of Orlando Figuera, 21, who was stabbed and burned during protests on May 20. "Young Orlando Figuera has just died of a cardiopulmonary arrest, he was stabbed and burned alive by those sick with hate in Altamira on May 20," Villegas wrote on Twitter. The young man had been treated in the Domingo Luciani hospital since the day of the attack, which took place in Altamira, in eastern Caracas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.