Young man crushed to death by truck during protest in Venezuela

Venezuela's prosecutor-general announced Thursday the death of Luis Enrique Vera, 20, who was crushed to death during a protest in the city of Maracaibo, in the western state of Zulia. Posted on Twitter, the statement said that a prosecutor in Zulia had been appointed to investigate the death of Vera.

Chicago, IL

