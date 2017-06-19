Worst skateboarders in the Americas

Worst skateboarders in the Americas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Hundreds gather on the boardwalk in Lima, Peru on a Wednesday, June 21, 2017, to watch - the worst skateboarders in the Americas. The crowd seemed to like it, though.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,979 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC