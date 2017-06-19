Why is a Greens senator promoting rig...

Why is a Greens senator promoting right-wing violence in Venezuela?

In a speech to parliament on June 21, Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson attacked the Venezuelan government and President Nicolas Maduro, while praising right-wing opposition protests in the country. It is not clear whether Whish-Wilson's position reflects the official policy of the Australian Greens or is merely a personal view.

