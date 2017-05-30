White House Looks at Sanctions on Ven...

White House Looks at Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Sector

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows a document with the details of a "constituent assembly" to reform the constitution during a rally at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, May 23, 2017. The Trump administration is considering possible sanctions on Venezuela's vital energy sector, including state oil company PDVSA, senior White House officials said, in what would be a major escalation of U.S. efforts to pressure the country's embattled leftist government amid a crackdown on the opposition.

