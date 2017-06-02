Week in pictures: 27 May - 2 June 2017

Week in pictures: 27 May - 2 June 2017

In Caracas, Venezuela's opposition lawmaker Carlos Paparoni needed stitches after being hit by a water cannon during a march. Anti-government protesters had been marching towards the office of the ombudsman but found their way blocked by the National Guard.

Chicago, IL

