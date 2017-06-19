Video shows shooting of Venezuelan pr...

Video shows shooting of Venezuelan protester David Vallenilla

Venezuela's opposition is asking demonstrators to shut down all traffic for two hours Friday to protest the point-blank shooting death by the national guard of a 22-year-old man identified as David Vallenilla on Thursday. A video circulating on social media allegedly shows the moment a 17-year-old protester was shot by the Venezuelan national guard during a clash in the Altamira neighborhood - - of Caracas, Venezuela on June 19, 2017.

Chicago, IL

