Video shows shooting of Venezuelan protester David Vallenilla

Venezuela's opposition is asking demonstrators to shut down all traffic for two hours Friday to protest the point-blank shooting death by the national guard of a 22-year-old man identified as David Vallenilla on Thursday. A video circulating on social media allegedly shows the moment a 17-year-old protester was shot by the Venezuelan national guard during a clash in the Altamira neighborhood - - of Caracas, Venezuela on June 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.