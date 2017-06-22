Venezuela's defense chief warns guard...

Venezuela's defense chief warns guardsmen on excessive force

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Anti-government protesters hold their hands up as a signal to police not to shoot during a 12-hour national sit-in, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 5, 2017. Anti-government protesters shut down main roads to demand new presidential elections after the release of a video in which jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez expressed support for the movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC