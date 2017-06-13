Venezuelans watch news bulletins acted live on bus
Maria Gabriela Fernandez gives a presentation of the Bus TV news in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 6, 2017. A group of young Venezuelan reporters board buses to present the news, as part of a project to keep people informed in the face of what the opposition and the national journalists' union describe as censorship by the government of Nicolas Maduro.
