Venezuelan troops fire on protesters;...

Venezuelan troops fire on protesters; one killed

1 hr ago

Venezuelan troops on Thursday fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters as they attacked the perimeter of an airbase, and a demonstrator was killed, bringing the death toll to at least 76 in unrest since April. At least two soldiers shot long firearms through the fence at protesters from a distance of just a few feet.

Chicago, IL

