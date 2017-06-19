Venezuelan protesters, security force...

Venezuelan protesters, security forces clash at air base

A demonstrator with "No More Deaths" written in Spanish on her hands joins a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Demonstrators took to the streets asking restraint from security forces after more than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking President Nicolas Maduro's removal.

