Venezuelan President condemns helicopter 'terror attack' on Supreme Court

Investigative police pilot Oscar Perez reads a statement from an undisclosed location June 27, 2017, in this still image taken from a video . Credit @OSCARPEREZGV Instagram Venezuela's president has said a stolen police helicopter fired on the country's Supreme Court in what he called a thwarted "terrorist attack" aimed at ousting him from power.

