Venezuelan opposition rallies broken up by tear gas
Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators marched against the Venezuelan president's planned constitutional reforms today, with some protests being broken up with tear gas in the country's latest bout of unrest. With Venezuelans suffering from high inflation, food shortages and soaring crime rates, plus a deepening corruption scandal, the Venezuelan opposition has mounted near-daily anti-government protests since April 1. The unrest has been further fueled by President Nicolas Maduro's call on May 1 for a constituent assembly, which his political opponents say represents a desperate bid to cling to power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC