Venezuelan opposition rallies broken ...

Venezuelan opposition rallies broken up by tear gas

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: India.com

Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators marched against the Venezuelan president's planned constitutional reforms today, with some protests being broken up with tear gas in the country's latest bout of unrest. With Venezuelans suffering from high inflation, food shortages and soaring crime rates, plus a deepening corruption scandal, the Venezuelan opposition has mounted near-daily anti-government protests since April 1. The unrest has been further fueled by President Nicolas Maduro's call on May 1 for a constituent assembly, which his political opponents say represents a desperate bid to cling to power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC