Venezuelan official says Chinese riot-control gear averts casualties

Venezuela's national guard commander on Sunday defended his forces in the face of criticism from rights activists and the opposition, and said riot-control equipment supplied by China has averted casualties during a wave of massive street protests. A demonstrator carrying a national flag walks away from tear gas during clashes with security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 14, 2017.

