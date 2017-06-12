Venezuelan Journalists 'Broadcast' Live on Buses to Reach New Viewers
Riding public transport armed with a wobbly TV-shaped cardboard frame and loud voices, a group of young Venezuelan activists have found a novel way to transmit news, in a country where space has shrunk for stories about hardship and protests. Traditional media have become more cautious in covering Venezuela's political crisis, and half the population have limited or no access to the internet.
