Venezuelan Government Proposes Constituent Assembly Election On July 30

National Electoral Council chief Tibisay Lucena said on Sunday that the body would propose holding the election for Venezuela's constituent assembly on July 30. The "definitive date," she said, is being proposed by the National Election Board and will be discussed in the coming hours by the five members of the CNE, four of whom are supporters of the Nicolas Maduro government, which is pushing for the constituent assembly to rewrite the national charter. On July 30, according to the board's proposal, the 545 members of the constituent assembly will be elected.

